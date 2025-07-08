Peter Schiff Says Trump's Tax Cuts 'Won't Grow The Economy.' Instead, He Warns They'll Lead To Higher Interest Rates And Inflation

Economist and market commentator Peter Schiff is cautioning against President Donald Trump's latest tax and spending package, saying it could do more harm than good for the U.S. economy.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

The Wrong Direction

A day after Trump signed the bill into law during a July 4 picnic at the White House, Schiff took to social media to argue that Trump's approach is flawed. "Trump’s tax cuts, which add to budget deficits, won’t grow the economy," Schiff posted on X. "Instead they’ll result in higher long-term interest rates and inflation."

Don't Miss:

According to Schiff, real growth comes from policies that boost supply, not just demand. "To grow an economy, tax cuts need to stimulate supply, not demand. They need to increase savings and investment, not consumer spending," he wrote.

When one X user replied, "Consumer spending is what drives the economy," Schiff fired back, "Wrong, a productive economy enables consumers to spend."

Schiff's warnings follow a wave of criticism from economists who believe the bill's impact on the federal deficit and inflation could be significant.

Trending: BlackRock is calling 2025 the year of alternative assets. One firm from NYC has quietly built a group of 60,000+ investors who have all joined in on an alt asset class previously exclusive to billionaires like Bezos and Gates.

Trillions In New Deficit Spending

The Congressional Budget Office estimates Trump's newly signed bill will add $3.3 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years. Some economists, including Kent Smetters of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, say the U.S. was already on an “exploding debt path” even before this legislation.

"It's like the house is burning down and we're throwing in some accelerant instead of some fire extinguisher," Smetters told ABC News on Friday. "We're not too big to fail."

Former Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Elmendorf told ABC News that the bill “will make interest rates higher and makes the risks of falling into a doom loop higher than it would be otherwise.”

See Also: If You're Age 35, 50, or 60: Here’s How Much You Should Have Saved Vs. Invested By Now

Millions Could Lose Health Coverage

In addition to deficit concerns, the bill includes $1.2 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and food assistance. The CBO estimates it will result in 11.8 million Americans losing health coverage.

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler called it "the worst job-killing bill in American history," saying it gives “a $5 trillion gift to the wealthy while stripping support from working families.”

Trump Defends The Bill As Pro-Growth

Despite the pushback, Trump has argued that stronger economic growth and tariff revenues will offset the cost of the legislation. “Our country is going to explode with massive growth … This bill sets us on course for enormous prosperity in the new and wonderful Golden Age of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on July 1.

But many economists remain unconvinced. “Bond markets can be really, really disciplinary,” Smetters told ABC News. “If we fall into a doom loop, then the U.S. has to make dramatic cutbacks in federal benefit programs like Social Security and Medicaid and sharply raise taxes. That will be really bad for people’s standard of living.”

Read Next: Over the last five years, the price of gold has increased by approximately 83% — Investors like Bill O’Reilly and Rudy Giuliani are using this platform to create customized gold IRAs to help shield their savings from inflation and economic turbulence.

Image: Shutterstock