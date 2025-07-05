Social Security Administration Sends 'Unbelievable' Email On Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill': Report

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has come under scrutiny for distributing an email that inaccurately describes the impact of President Donald Trump’s new tax legislation on Social Security benefits.

What Happened: The email, which has been shared by several beneficiaries, claims that the new tax law will eliminate federal income taxes on Social Security benefits for the majority of recipients, offering immediate financial relief to seniors, according to a report by NBC News on Friday.

"The bill ensures that nearly 90% of Social Security beneficiaries will no longer pay federal income taxes on their benefits, providing meaningful and immediate relief to seniors who have spent a lifetime contributing to our nation's economy," the email stated, as per the report.

This message was also posted on the SSA’s website on Thursday.

Contrary to the email’s claims, the legislation, which Trump has signed, does not abolish these taxes. The bill, passed through budget reconciliation, is unable to modify Social Security. However, it does introduce temporary tax deductions for seniors.

Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers has stated that these new deductions will alleviate the tax burden on Social Security benefits for most seniors. Despite this, Trump has repeatedly made the false claim that the legislation eliminates these taxes.

Critics, including former SSA officials and congressional Democrats, have condemned the email as misleading and politically motivated. Former SSA official Jeff Nesbit described the email as “unbelievable” and “unconscionable,” emphasizing that such political statements are unprecedented for the agency.

Why It Matters: According to projections by the Congressional Budget Office, the bill will significantly increase the federal deficit and reduce health coverage for millions of Americans.

The bill, celebrated by Trump as a historic victory, is part of a broader economic strategy that includes raising tariffs on imports, as detailed in Trump’s recent announcement about new tariffs set to take effect soon.

Economist Justin Wolfers has criticized Trump’s economic policies, describing them as the largest redistribution of wealth from the poor to the rich in American history.

He highlights that the tax cuts primarily benefit the wealthy, with the Congressional Budget Office projecting significant gains for high-income households by 2027, while lower-income households face a decline.

