Elon Musk Fan Took Her First Tesla Robotaxi Ride — But Then It Made Her Get Out And Left Her Stranded 'Cuz It Was About To Rain'

Tesla's new robotaxi service might drive itself — but if it starts to rain, you could still get kicked to the curb.

YouTuber and Tesla fan Ellie Sheriff took her first ride in the company's self-driving ride-hail vehicle in Austin, Texas, and documented the whole experience on her channel "Ellie in Space." She was excited, nervous, and admittedly impressed — until the trip took an unexpected detour.

At first, everything felt like a glimpse of the future. Then came the moment no rider expects: a sudden request to exit, mid-trip, due to incoming weather.

Don't Miss:

"So we had to get out of the robotaxi ‘cuz weather is coming in," Sheriff explained, standing in what she described as "a park with no cover" as the wind picked up. Moments later, the vehicle drove away, and her app showed a dreaded message: "high demand."

"Now we have to try to summon it again," she said. "Can't quite get a ride yet."

The incident came just minutes into her first ride, which had been mostly smooth up to that point. The robotaxi, part of Tesla's early rollout, still includes a human "safety observer" in the front passenger seat — so it's not quite the full-autonomy experience of competitors like Waymo, but it's getting there.

Still, the rain warning caused the system to shut down the trip entirely — a flaw Sheriff didn't ignore.

"I don't want to just be a Tesla raw-raw cheerleader. It is very cool," she said. "However, this is a limitation currently, how it is. You shouldn't have to terminate the service ‘cuz it's about to rain."

Trending: The secret weapon in billionaire investor portfolios that you almost certainly don't own yet. See which asset class has outpaced the S&P 500 (1995-2024) – and with near-zero correlation.

She also mentioned another glitch: "It did one weird thing on my first ride, which was just randomly going into a parking lot."

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

After a few minutes stranded in the open, she finally got another robotaxi — the same one, in fact — and was taken back to where she started.

To be clear, Sheriff didn't walk away disappointed. In fact, she praised the ride for being uneventful — in a good way.

"It was actually remarkable how boring it was by the end," she said. "And that's how you want it to be."

She added, "Normally you see me on a plane during turbulence, I'm very anxious… but this, I was totally trusting of the technology."

Still, the moment highlighted a practical limitation. When weather rolls in, even a sleek, camera-based AI can get cold feet — or at least trigger a manual stop.

See Also: If You're Age 35, 50, or 60: Here’s How Much You Should Have Saved Vs. Invested By Now

Sheriff's experience has now joined a growing collection of robotaxi clips posted on Reddit, where users are tracking everything from cars jerking the wheel to stopping mid-road for no reason. One clip shows a robotaxi creeping into oncoming traffic; another shows one driving over a curb.

Tesla's robotaxis operate without LiDAR — the laser-mapping tech used by other AV firms — and rely entirely on cameras and neural networks. Critics argue that weather can interfere with visibility, and Ellie's ride seemed to confirm that Tesla still has work to do when the skies turn gray.

But if the experience showed anything, it's that early adopters aren't just in it for the thrill — they're gathering data. "This is part of the test," Ellie said.

For now, the robotaxi is still learning — and so are the riders. Just make sure to check the forecast before you go driverless.

Read Next: Over the last five years, the price of gold has increased by approximately 83% — Investors like Bill O’Reilly and Rudy Giuliani are using this platform to create customized gold IRAs to help shield their savings from inflation and economic turbulence.

Image: Shutterstock