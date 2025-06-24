Spotify's $694M Bet On AI War Tech: What Daniel Ek's Helsing Move Signals For Investors Watching The Defense Boom

European artificial intelligence defense startup Helsing announced a €600 million ($694 million) funding round on Tuesday, led by Prima Materia, the investment firm founded by Spotify SPOT CEO Daniel Ek and Shakil Khan, an earlier investor in Spotify.

The company said the new funding will help advance Europe's "technological sovereignty" by scaling domestic production of AI-driven defense systems. Helsing uses artificial intelligence to support military decision-making by connecting real-time sensor and weapons system data with advanced software architectures, according to its website.

Don't Miss:

Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

Peter Thiel turned $1,700 into $5 billion—now accredited investors are eyeing this software company with similar breakout potential. Learn how you can invest with $1,000 at just $0.30/share.

Founded in 2021, the company operates in Germany, France, and the U.K. Its product portfolio includes platforms like the HX-2, which reflects the company's move to integrate AI with battlefield-ready hardware. According to Helsing, its technologies are already being deployed under several government contracts, though specific client names have not been disclosed.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

High-Profile Backers Fuel Helsing's Growth Strategy

The latest investment round includes contributions from existing stakeholders Lightspeed Venture, Accel, General Catalyst, Plural, and Swedish defense firm SAAB. New participants include BDT & MSD Partners, according to Helsing.

Ek, who also serves as Helsing's chairman, said the investment reflects an urgent need to bolster Europe's security architecture amid rising global tensions. "As Europe rapidly strengthens its defense capabilities in response to evolving geopolitical challenges, there is an urgent need for investments in advanced technologies that ensure its strategic autonomy and security readiness," Ek said in the statement.

Trending: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

Helsing's prior valuation stood at approximately €5 billion following a €450 million round led by General Catalyst in 2023. The company declined to confirm its current valuation due to pending regulatory approvals, CNBC says.

Defense Tech Surpasses Traditional Venture Markets

The funding surge reflects a broader shift in the European investment landscape. According to the NATO Innovation Fund, venture capital backing for defense, security, and resilience startups in Europe reached a record $5.2 billion in 2024. That figure represents a 30% increase over the past two years, despite a 45% contraction in general VC markets over the same period.

According to CNBC, ongoing conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and conflict between Israel and Iran have driven investor interest in technologies that enhance operational readiness and strategic autonomy. Helsing is among a growing list of AI-focused defense startups offering governments and militaries tools to manage complex warzones through automation and real-time intelligence.

See Also: Invest early in CancerVax's breakthrough tech aiming to disrupt a $231B market. Back a bold new approach to cancer treatment with high-growth potential.

Europe's AI Defense Race Accelerates

Helsing says it will use the newly raised capital to advance its AI-based software platforms and scale integrated systems like the HX-2, a mass-producible strike drone designed to operate in electronic warfare environments. The HX-2 is part of the Altra platform, which enables coordinated swarm strikes and integration with battlefield intelligence systems.

According to Helsing, the company is already executing large contracts for democratic governments, though specific partners have not been disclosed.

As Europe ramps up its domestic defense capabilities, Helsing may emerge as a strategic player at the intersection of AI and national security. With financial backing from Spotify's leadership and top-tier investors, the company may play a defining role in shaping the continent's military future.

Read Next: Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Image: Shutterstock