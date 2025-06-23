Is AI Going To Replace CEOs Or Just Make Them 10 Times Richer? Kevin O'Leary Says 'It'll Make Everyone Richer'—If They Learn How To Use It

Investor Kevin O'Leary has an explicit message for CEOs and entrepreneurs wondering if artificial intelligence is a threat to their jobs: It isn't, as long as they learn how to use it. In fact, he believes it could be the biggest opportunity of their careers.

‘It’ll Make Everybody Richer’

“I think it’ll make everybody richer—if they learn how to use the tool,” O'Leary said in a recent Forbes Middle East interview. The longtime investor and “Shark Tank” star says AI isn't about replacing CEOs. It's about making them more effective, more productive, and potentially 10 times wealthier.

He backed that up with action. Last month, he announced his team's next big hire would be someone dedicated to training CEOs in his portfolio companies on how to use AI tools. “Training people how to understand and use AI is going to be a lifetime career for many,” he said in a video posted to social media.

On the other hand, a 2023 survey by edX found that nearly half of CEOs believe large portions of their work could be taken over by artificial intelligence. In fact, 49% said they're open to having AI handle significant responsibilities normally reserved for top executives.

According to O'Leary, AI is already being used across functions like sales, marketing, social media, and customer support. His team is developing a product called Wonder Engine, which packages the best AI tools from the cloud into a single system for small and midsize businesses.

From Wine To Watches To Real Estate

O'Leary gave examples from his own companies. In his wine business, he uses AI to predict which varietals will be most popular in each state, so he can stock the right inventory and reduce waste. He also built WonderCare, an AI-powered global insurance platform for high-end watch collectors.

And in the United Arab Emirates, he partnered with a real estate developer who created an AI-integrated smart home system that actually learns from how people live.

Why He's Betting On Data Centers

To O'Leary, the real AI race centers on infrastructure more than software. “They won't get there without data centers,” he said, pointing out that demand for AI power in the U.S. is outpacing supply. He's now investing in massive data center projects across North America, powered by cheap, stranded gas and located near key energy infrastructure.

He also praised the UAE as a rising global AI hub. “Most people think the U.S. leads, China is second. Well, who’s third? This place,” he said.

Execution Over Emotion

O'Leary has built a reputation for being frank, especially when it comes to business performance. He says the biggest mistake people make with money is getting too emotional. He favors execution, data, and results over charisma or hype. And that applies to AI, too.

“There’s two generations: people that know how to use it and those that don’t,” O’Leary said, emphasizing the importance of re-education and daily use of AI tools to stay competitive.

Image: Shutterstock