'99% Of Us Are Not In The Top 1%,' Says Scott Galloway, Believes Higher Education Has Given Up On Everyone But The Rich And The Exceptional

During a recent episode of his podcast, “Office Hours with Prof G,” marketing professor and investor Scott Galloway had a straightforward message: America needs to stop shaming the unremarkable. "99% of us are not in the top 1%," he said, calling out a higher education system that, in his view, has abandoned most people.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Galloway: It’s Time To Respect The Unremarkable

Responding to a listener who asked what advice he has for young people who aren't elite students or high achievers, Galloway explained that he sees himself in that category. "I was unremarkable growing up," he said. "Didn't do well academically, didn't test well. But back then, America loved the unremarkable."

Don't Miss:

He criticized the current model of higher education, arguing that it prioritizes the wealthy and the exceptional. "Higher education in America is about helping the bottom 90%, not identifying tax breaks and programs to make the top 10% the top 1%," Galloway said.

"I feel like higher education is leading this downfall by deciding that we are there for the children of rich people or for the freakishly remarkable," he added.

To show how common the stigma still is, Galloway described how at social gatherings, people often lower their voices when mentioning that their child is dropping out of college. "We all speak in hush tones," he said, "like the family's done something wrong or Bobby's mentally ill." He argued that this attitude is unfair and outdated. "A lot of kids are just not cut out for college, especially a lot of young men."

Trending: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

He believes the U.S. needs to expand apprenticeships and stop fetishizing college degrees. According to him, in Germany and the U.K., 11% of young professionals have ‘apprentice' in their LinkedIn title. In the U.S., it's 3%.

Galloway highlighted the benefits of vocational training, citing that even high school juniors taking auto shop classes are earning up to $70,000 without completing their senior year.

Critique Of The American Workplace And Youth Policy

On the topic of returning to office work, Galloway stood by his long-held belief that the office is key for younger professionals to find mentorship, community, and even relationships. "One in three relationships begins at work," he said.

See Also: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.

But he acknowledged that a blanket five-day return-to-office policy can hurt caregivers and parents. Galloway said companies should recognize the needs of employees with caregiving duties or those with health struggles, suggesting they offer remote work as a thoughtful and practical benefit. He added that flexibility might come with lower pay but called it a fair trade-off.

He also criticized policies that favor older, wealthier Americans. "The average 70-year-old is 72% wealthier than they were 40 years ago. The average person under 40 is 24% less wealthy," he said. That's "an incredible transfer of wealth from young to old."

For young people trying to figure out their path, Galloway offers a grounding message: "Living a good life at modest means—getting up, taking care of your family, being a good partner, being a good citizen—there's real honor in that."

Read Next:

Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Peter Thiel turned $1,700 into $5 billion—now accredited investors are eyeing this software company with similar breakout potential. Learn how you can invest with $1,000 at just $0.30/share.

Image: Shutterstock