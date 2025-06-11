'AI Is A Big Deal,' Says Bernie Sanders, Wants AI Productivity Gains To Benefit Workers, Not Just Wealthy Wall Street Shareholders

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is repeating his warning on artificial intelligence and who really benefits from its rapid growth. He wants to make sure it’s not just billionaires and Wall Street investors getting richer while working people are left behind.

Sanders Warns Of Major Job Disruption

“AI is a big deal,” Sanders posted on X on June 5. He cited Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei‘s recent prediction that artificial intelligence could wipe out half of entry-level white-collar jobs in the next five years. Sanders called for action: “We must demand that increased worker productivity from AI benefits working people, not just wealthy stockholders on Wall St.”

This isn't a new concern for Sanders. In 2023, he warned that technology like AI “works for us, and not just a few billionaires who already control everything else about our economy.”

At a CNN town hall in April, Sanders gave a stark warning: “The job you have today ain’t going to be here in 10 or 15 years.” He criticized tech leaders like Elon Musk, saying, “They don’t give a damn about you. If this is what they could do to federal employees, think about what they could do to people in the private sector.” He was referring to the firing of tens of thousands of federal workers at the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency urging, led by Musk at the time.

While making clear that he isn't anti-technology, Sanders told CNN, “I am not a Luddite. But new technology, AI, robotics, has got to work for working people, not just for the billionaires and Mr. Musk.”

Cuban Disagrees: AI Will Create More Jobs

However, not everyone shares Sanders’ concern. Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban recently responded to Amodei's warning about AI job losses by pointing to past shifts in the labor market.

“Someone needs to remind the CEO that at one point there were more than 2 million secretaries. There were also separate employees to do in-office dictation,” Cuban wrote on BlueSky last month. He argued that those jobs were replaced by new roles, and AI will do the same. “New companies with new jobs will come from AI and increase total employment.”

Cuban has consistently encouraged people to embrace AI, once saying that if he were 12 years old today, he would spend his time learning how to use AI “in every way, shape and form you can.”

As the debate continues, Sanders is staying focused on one main idea: AI-driven productivity must result in gains for workers, not just investors.

Image: Shutterstock