Mark Cuban Claps Back At Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's AI Job Loss Warning: 'New Companies With New Jobs Will Come From AI'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban challenged artificial intelligence job displacement concerns raised by Anthropic‘s chief executive, arguing that AI will create more employment opportunities than it eliminates

What Happened: Cuban responded on BlueSky to reports about Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei‘s warnings that people “should be worried” about losing jobs to AI. The Dallas Mavericks owner posted that “at one point there were more than 2m secretaries” along with separate dictation employees who represented “the original white collar displacements.”

Cuban’s BlueSky post stated that “new companies with new jobs will come from AI and increase total employment,” directly contradicting Amodei’s position that government officials need to “stop sugar-coating” AI’s employment impact.

Amodei said that companies “have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming” regarding AI job displacement.

Someone needs to remind the CEO that at one point there were more than 2m secretaries. There were also separate employees to do in office dictation. They were the original white collar displacements. New companies with new jobs will come from AI and increase TOTAL employment. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban.bsky.social) 2025-05-28T20:00:14.815Z

See Also: Anthony Scaramucci Says ‘Own Your S***’ Is The First Rule for Young Investors: Urges Them To Embrace Change, Take Risks And Learn From Market Veterans Like Him

Why It Matters: Cuban’s comments reflect his consistent advocacy for AI adoption. He previously advised young people to “spend every waking minute learning about AI” during the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

Previously, Cuban advised kids that if he were 12 today, he would “read books and learn how to use artificial intelligence in every way, shape and form you can.

Cuban has compared AI’s potential impact to the early days of personal computers, stating that understanding AI will be vital for future entrepreneurs, similar to past technology shift,s including PCs, networks, the internet and mobile technology.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock