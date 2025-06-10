From Calvin Klein Icon To Founder: Brooke Shields Launches Commence At 59, Raises $3.5M And Says 'It Is So Not For The Meek Of Heart'

Actor and model Brooke Shields entered the beauty startup scene at age 59 with the launch of Commence, a haircare brand designed for women over 40. The company debuted its first three products in June 2024 and secured $3.5 million in funding from outside investors to support the launch, Forbes reports.

Shields made the announcement during The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything event in New York City, where she described the experience of becoming a founder later in life as “so not for the meek of heart.” She also shared how the journey has pushed her in new ways, saying, “I never thought I'd be a CEO.”

Don't Miss:

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Commence Aims To Redefine Beauty For Women Over 40

Commence targets a demographic often overlooked by mainstream beauty brands, namely women navigating midlife changes such as menopause and aging hair textures, CNBC reports. According to Forbes, Shields launched an online community during the pandemic to connect with women over 40 and discovered recurring concerns around thinning hair, scalp dryness, and gray hair management.

The brand's initial lineup includes a $21 dry shampoo, a $26 leave-in conditioner, and a $30 thickening root serum, Forbes reports. To bring her vision to life, Shields assembled a team that includes Karla De Bernardo, known for her marketing work with Macy's M, and Mark Knitowski, a former fragrance and product expert at Victoria's Secret VSCO.

Rather than building a brand centered around her personal image, Shields told the Journal that she opted to keep her name off the product labels. “The products have to speak for themselves,” she said, reinforcing her commitment to long-term brand independence.

Trending: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.

Overcoming Skepticism From Venture Capitalists

While raising capital, Shields said that she encountered skepticism from some venture capitalists who questioned her entry into an already saturated beauty space. One investor told her she would likely fail, prompting her response: "I'm not here for your opinion, I'm here for your money."

Although the investor passed on the opportunity, Shields told the Journal that she was proud of herself for speaking up and standing her ground. “We'll go back to pitch him again,” she added.

According to a January report by Beauty Matter referenced by Shields, Gen Xers spend an estimated $279 billion annually on beauty and personal care, with forecasts projecting that number to reach $430 billion over the next decade.

See Also: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

Shields is Redefining Success After 50

Shields said she saw an opportunity to serve a demographic she felt was overlooked by existing beauty brands, according to the Journal. She was included in Fortune's 50 Over 50 list, which celebrates entrepreneurs, scientists, and changemakers redefining what achievement looks like in later stages of life, Forbes reports.

Shields doesn't sugarcoat what it takes to build something from the ground up. “I would tell someone, just don't give up,” she told the Journal. “You've got to just be avaricious, and if you start doubting, just do something that absolutely stops you and keep moving forward. Be ready to pivot and be ready to surround yourself with the best talent that you can find to support the whole team.”

Commence is still in its early days, but Shields is clear about where she wants to take it. She's building toward something lasting that reflects the needs, identity, and buying power of a group that's been ignored so far.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock