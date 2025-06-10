Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Partners With Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian To Build Multicity Athlos Track Empire

Olympic gold medalist and global track sensation Sha'Carri Richardson joined startup Athlos as an owner-advisor, stepping into a leadership role with the women-focused athletics startup as it plans a massive expansion into a team-based, multi-meet league beginning in 2026, Reuters reports.

Founded by Reddit RDDT co-founder and women's sports advocate Alexis Ohanian, Athlos first debuted as a standalone track meet in 2024 and quickly gained momentum among fans and Olympic athletes alike, according to Reuters. Now, the company is preparing for a full-scale relaunch of women's track and field as a season-long entertainment product with athlete ownership and oversized prize purses at the core of its model.

Olympic Stars Are Now Owner-Advisors

Richardson will not be leading the charge alone, Reuters says. Joining her in the ownership group are Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall and triple Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas, who competed at the first Athlos meet.

According to Reuters, the trio brings decades of elite experience, global visibility, and championship-level influence to the startup as it aims to reshape the business model of professional track.

Kayla Green, Athlos’ chief media officer, told City AM that the company is focused on building the league with athletes at the center, highlighting that the advisory group will provide feedback as the league takes shape.

Athlos Plans Multicity Series With Athlete Equity

Following its initial success in New York, Athlos plans to add a marquee field event in 2025 with Davis-Woodhall headlining the long jump competition, Reuters reports. In 2026, the company will evolve into a multicity format, hosting team-based meets after the conclusion of the World Athletics season to maximize athlete availability and viewership.

Reuters says that Athlos integrates athlete co-ownership and financial equity by involving Olympic champions as founding adviser-owners and implementing a revenue-sharing model, aiming to enhance the visibility and earning opportunities for women athletes beyond traditional frameworks.

Alexis Ohanian’s Sports Empire Expands

Ohanian has become one of the most active private investors in women's sports, having previously backed the NWSL's Angel City FC and several women-led startups through his venture firm Seven Seven Six, Sports Mint reports. According to Reuters, Athlos continues that momentum, combining his media-savvy approach with data-driven event production and star-powered partnerships. Richardson's involvement brings a new level of energy and credibility to the effort.

Despite the highs and lows of her Olympic career, she remains one of the sport's most visible and commercially powerful athletes, with a social following and cultural relevance unmatched in global track today, Reuters says.

“I am just so thrilled that we have someone at the caliber of Sha’Carri helping to advise us on the path forward,” Green said. “We are thrilled that she is mission- and vision-aligned with what we are looking for as far as the future of this sport.”

By integrating ownership, media innovation, and bold branding, Athlos is building a platform that aims to go beyond traditional competition. With Richardson, Thomas, and Davis-Woodhall at the helm, the startup may be laying the groundwork for a new era in women's track.

