With Tech, Fed And Corporate Layoffs Surging, One Question Is Gaining Traction: 'Are We Being Pushed To Enlist Into The Military?'

Mass layoffs have rattled the U.S. workforce over the past year, hitting nearly every sector from tech to federal agencies. As job security erodes and economic uncertainty deepens, one uncomfortable question is echoing louder in online communities: Are we being quietly pushed to enlist in the military?

‘Give Me A Weapon’

That question recently took center stage in a popular Reddit thread on r/Layoffs. The original post was straightforward: “With all the layoffs, are we being pushed to enlist into the military?”

Commenters responded, not with patriotism, but with sarcasm, exhaustion and deep cynicism.

“I've been unemployed over 2 years. Sure, give me a weapon,” one person wrote. Another added, “They won't take me. I'm too old now. I think we're just supposed to die for the oligarchy?”

While some dismissed the idea outright, others pointed to the rising economic pressure and lack of job alternatives, especially for younger people or those without a college degree. One person said, “The military is not for the faint of heart. Wendy’s suits you more,” mocking the narrow options many face.

Some See It As A Smart Financial Move

A handful of veterans and current service members shared a different perspective. One Redditor, who served a short stint in active duty, said he and his wife left the military with paid-for degrees, $400,000 in investments, and about $5,000 a month in tax-free disability pay. “Mileage may vary,” he noted, but the payoff can be real.

Another encouraged young people to consider it strategically: “If you are under 30 and can’t get a job… consider joining the military. It’s not a bad idea. You only need 25 years of service to retire… You are also the first choice for hire in city jobs.”

Barriers To Entry Are Real

Several commenters noted that even if they wanted to enlist, they likely couldn't. The military has strict entry requirements. “The basic physical minimums probably eliminate 70% of people alone,” someone said, adding that antidepressants, past drug use, and even dental issues can disqualify applicants.

The original poster shared his own doubts: “I’m 37M who weighs about 300lbs and I don’t have a thyroid gland… I can lose weight but idk if the military will accept my medical condition.”

A Bigger Picture?

Many tied the issue to broader trends: AI taking over junior white-collar jobs, soaring housing prices, and what some called a “coordinated effort” to push people out of higher education and into manual labor or military service. “They just want manual labor now as they believe AI will take over all thinking jobs,” one comment read.

Others echoed distrust in the system altogether. “We are forced on 401(k)s on a market that can’t grow forever, have money in banks that steal from us, and depend on our health care from jobs that get rid of us like flies.”

Whether the shift toward military enlistment is intentional or not, the sentiment is that many people are starting to feel boxed in.

As one person put it, “Joining the military is just another way to sell your body to rich men.”

