'Microgravity Gives Us Perfect Crystals Every Time': Space Forge Raises $30M for Orbital Semiconductor Production

Space Forge, a U.K.-based space manufacturing startup, has secured a $30 million Series A funding round to advance its vision of producing high-performance semiconductor materials in space. The NATO Innovation Fund led the investment, alongside World Fund, British Business Bank, and the National Security Strategic Investment Fund, according to a statement by Space Forge.

The round values the company at over $200 million, according to TechCrunch, and supports plans to build satellites that can manufacture, deorbit, and return advanced materials to Earth.

Don't Miss:

Why Manufacture In Space?

Space Forge says that microgravity, vacuum, and extreme cold in orbit enable purer crystal growth, potentially producing defect-free semiconductor materials suitable for next-generation quantum computing and defense chips.

"We're stood on the shoulders of about 50 years of research when it comes to not only knowing that this is possible, but also knowing that there is a profound improvement in doing so," CEO Joshua Western told TechCrunch, referencing decades of proven scientific groundwork behind the concept.

Innovative Satellite Manufacturing and Return System

Space Forge's initial ForgeStar-0 satellite was lost in 2023 after Virgin Orbit's rocket failure during launch, ending the mission after just six and a half minutes.

Trending: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.

With new funding, the company is now accelerating development of its next spacecraft, ForgeStar-1, planned for launch later this year. According to TechCrunch, the mission—dubbed "The Forge Awakens"—will feature the company's Pridwen heat shield technology, designed to enable safe reentry and recovery of manufactured materials.

TechCrunch also reported that Space Forge's patented reentry system, nicknamed "Mary Poppins from space," deploys an umbrella-like structure for controlled descent and water landing. Additional recovery systems, such as a floating net called Fielder, support safe retrieval, with backing from the U.K. Space Agency and the European Space Agency.

Strategic Impact and Market Opportunity

According to Space Forge, orbital manufacturing offers a promising avenue to strengthen supply chains for semiconductor production, reducing reliance on Earth-based systems that are susceptible to disruptions.

The company cites research indicating that space-made materials could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 75% and energy consumption by 60% in critical infrastructure sectors, contributing to climate resilience.

See Also: Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

The global semiconductor materials market is projected to reach approximately $87.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.6% from 2022, according to Precedence Research. This growth is driven by increasing demand for advanced materials like silicon carbide and gallium nitride, which are essential for applications in electric vehicles, 5G networks, and defense technologies.

Industry Support and Future Outlook

The recent funding round included investments from strategic partners such as World Fund, with General Partner Daria Saharova highlighting the importance of resilient and sustainable semiconductor supply chains for Europe, according to the release. Space Forge has also established partnerships with Sierra Space and Northrop Grumman Corp NOC to support its commercialization efforts.

Space Forge plans to move from experimental research toward operational capability by 2026, with ForgeStar-1's launch expected later this year and ForgeStar-2 already in development.

Read Next: Can you guess how many retire with a $5,000,000 nest egg? The percentage may shock you.

Image: Shutterstock