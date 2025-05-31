Jamie Dimon Sounds Alarm On 'Enemy Within,' Shrugs Off China Concerns

In a recent address, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, highlighted internal challenges as a greater threat to the U.S. economy than tensions with China. This statement was made at the Reagan National Economic Forum in Simi Valley, California.

What Happened: Dimon expressed concerns on Friday about the internal challenges facing the U.S., overshadowing tensions with China.

Speaking at the Reagan National Economic Forum in Simi Valley, California, Dimon emphasized that while China is a potential adversary, the real threat lies within the U.S. itself, according to a CNBC report.

Dimon highlighted the need for the U.S. to address its internal issues, including values, capabilities, and management.

His comments come amid ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, exacerbated by President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which have significantly impacted trade relations.

Dimon warned that the standoff with China, which escalated after Trump’s accusations of Beijing violating trade agreements, is unlikely to ease. He cautioned against expecting China to yield to U.S. demands.

Dimon agreed with Warren Buffet that America is resilient but stressed the urgency of addressing mismanagement issues, including permitting, regulations, and healthcare.

He noted that resolving these could lead to a 3% annual growth rate for the U.S. economy.

Why It Matters: Dimon’s recent remarks come amid a series of warnings he has issued regarding the U.S. economy.

Dimon also cautioned about a potential bond market crisis due to unchecked debt and monetary expansion, predicting a significant dislocation in the financial system.

He also flagged concerns about the U.S. economy facing stagflation risks and deficit issues amid geopolitical tensions.

Furthermore, Dimon, who previously foresaw the 2008 Lehman Brothers collapse, has warned that S&P 500 earnings could drop to zero, impacting market valuations.

