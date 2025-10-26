The custom Range Rover belonging to Shaquille O’Neal has been stolen, reportedly due to a cyber attack. The vehicle, valued at $180,000, was in the process of being customized by Effortless Motors and was expected to appreciate to approximately $300,000.

According to a Page Six report, the vehicle was being transported from Atlanta to Louisiana when it disappeared. The car transport company is believed to have fallen victim to a hacker attack, which may have led to the theft.

O’Neal, a well-known car enthusiast with a collection estimated to be worth up to $4 million, is currently working with law enforcement to recover his customized, jet black vehicle.

In response to the incident, Effortless Motors has put forth a $10,000 reward for any information that could lead to the recovery of the vehicle.

This theft comes on the heels of a similar incident in Miami, where a $300,000 Rolls Royce vanished after being shipped from South Florida to Detroit, reports the outlet.

This incident underscores the increasing threat of cyber attacks in our digital age. Not only are individuals and businesses at risk, but now even high-profile celebrities like O’Neal are falling victim to these crimes.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, it’s clear that no one is immune. From personal data breaches to the theft of high-value assets, these incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of robust cybersecurity systems in protecting valuable assets.

