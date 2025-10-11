Shaquille O'Neal's Daughter Taahirah Takes Charge of $24M Project — Here's What She's Building: 'I'm So Proud To Carry My Father's Legacy'

Taahirah O’Neal, the eldest daughter of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, has taken charge of a $24 million youth athletic facility project.

Taahirah O’Neal has now joined the board of The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and is overseeing the construction of a youth athletic facility in Las Vegas.

This project is a joint venture with the local government and several sports franchises, aimed at benefiting the Boys & Girls Club, reports the Essentially Sports.

Taahirah, a magna cum laude graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a minor in Politics and African American studies, has previously utilized her marketing skills for brands such as Pepsi and Big Chicken.

She has been associated with this project since its inception in June 2025.

The Shaquille O’Neal Youth Development Complex, currently being built in the northeast Las Vegas valley, is slated for completion by 2026.

The facility will offer access to athletic facilities for hundreds of children from grades K-12 and beyond, including basketball, football, combat sports, and more.

This project holds a special place for Shaquille O’Neal, who developed his basketball skills at the Boys & Girls Club. His dream of giving back to the organization is now being carried forward by his daughter.

Taahirah expressed her pride in continuing her father’s legacy while also forging her own path in service. She stated, “I'm so proud to help carry my father's legacy forward while also building my own path in service.”

