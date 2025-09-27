End Of An Era: This Sporting Goods Retailer Is Closing Its Doors Forever After 103 Years

Sherman’s Sports, a family-owned retailer that has been a staple in North Carolina for over a century, has announced its closure.

The company, which has been in operation since 1922, has been a cornerstone of the community, providing a variety of products from outdoor clothing and footwear to souvenirs and outdoor gear.

The information of the closure was disseminated through a community Facebook page, as Sherman’s Sports does not maintain a website or social media presence.

The owners pointed to retirement as the reason for the closure. Becky Sherman Banadyga, the present owner, confirmed the news to the local Times-News newspaper, expressing that she was “ready to retire” and none of her daughters were keen on taking over the business.

The announcement of Sherman’s Sports’ closure has sparked emotional reactions from the local community, with numerous residents posting their tributes and memories of the store on social media.

The store has been characterized as more than just a business, but a piece of the community’s history and identity.

Despite the evolving retail landscape and the decreasing lifespan of businesses, Sherman’s Sports has managed to endure and prosper for over a century.

This achievement is credited to the company’s capacity to adapt and evolve over time, a quality that is increasingly scarce in today’s business environment.

The closure of Sherman’s Sports signifies the end of an era and a shift in the retail landscape. The company’s ability to adapt and evolve over the years has been a key factor in its longevity.

However, with the retirement of the current owner and no successors interested in carrying on the business, the company’s closure reflects the challenges faced by family-owned businesses in the modern retail environment.

The emotional response from the community also underscores the significant role local businesses play in shaping community identity and history.

Image: Shutterstock/Kim Reinick