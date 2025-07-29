What Most People Still Get Wrong About AI Agents: 'They Aren't Just Tools,' Says Ensemble's CEO Shamir Ozery

AI agents represent a shift from speculative trends to action-oriented computing, distinct from previous hype cycles like NFTs and DeFi, according to Shamir Ozery, Co-Founder and CEO of Ensemble, who emphasized their immediate utility in tasks like coding and trading.

In an interview with Benzinga, he provided insights into the burgeoning trend of AI agents, highlighting their transformative potential and distinguishing them from previous tech hype cycles.

Unlike the speculative fervor surrounding NFTs and DeFi, Ozery said that AI agents are practical “workers” capable of performing tangible tasks such as writing code, executing trades, building landing pages, and running marketing campaigns.

“What's different with AI agents is that they aren't just speculative assets or financial primitives—they're workers. They're useful today,” Ozery stated, emphasizing their immediate applicability over the transient allure of past trends.

Ozery attributed the surge in interest to AI agents’ ability to transition from merely providing information to taking autonomous actions.

“We're moving from a world where AI simply answers questions to one where it can act. AI agents aren't just tools – they're becoming collaborators,” he said.

This shift, he noted, feels like “magic” to users, as agents can handle tasks like booking meetings or managing investments, acting as always-on teammates.

Looking ahead, Ozery predicted that over the next one to two years, AI agents will become increasingly commoditized, affordable, and specialized.

“Expect a wave of vertical agents: one for trading, one for marketing, one for scheduling, each trained to excel in its niche,” he said.

He identified three key factors that will define their value: high-quality data from real-time, structured sources like wallets and CRMs; integration with real-world infrastructure such as trading bots or warehouse drones; and verifiable trust through Web3 technologies like wallet-based identity and on-chain reputation.

Addressing misconceptions, Ozery clarified that AI agents are not merely advanced chatbots.

“The biggest misconception is that agents are just smarter versions of Siri. They're not. True agents don't just chat – they do; they reason, act, transact, and collaborate,” he explained.

Also Read: Take Note XRP Traders: This Leveraged ETF Is ‘Designed To Be Traded Each Day’

This marks a paradigm shift from traditional software to conversational agents that execute tasks autonomously.

Ozery also discussed challenges in the AI agent ecosystem, particularly around trust.

“Because trust isn't just a technical challenge – it's a human one,” he said, noting the risks of delegating tasks to opaque systems.

Ensemble is addressing this by developing a “trust layer” using on-chain history and community-sourced reputation to ensure transparency and accountability.

For developers, Ozery highlighted discovery, monetization, and usefulness as key challenges.

Ensemble aims to tackle these by providing a platform for agent distribution, commerce, and reputation management.

He also noted the synergy between AI and crypto communities, suggesting that AI experts often overlook crypto's advancements in permissionless systems, while crypto enthusiasts may miss the broader potential of agents as portals to new capabilities.

Reflecting on his experience at Algorand ALGO/USD and other Web3 projects, Ozery described the current AI and crypto crossover as a moment of invention rather than optimization.

“This isn't just about optimization – it's about creating a new class of software: agents that think, act, and earn on your behalf,” he said.

He predicted that the mainstream adoption of AI agents will hinge on their ability to enable creation, such as building websites or composing music, without requiring technical expertise.

Ozery positioned Ensemble as a counterpoint to centralized AI systems developed by companies like OpenAI and Coinbase.

“When a single company owns the agent, the interface, and the data, you're effectively outsourcing your autonomy,” he cautioned.

Ensemble's open marketplace allows users to discover, vet, and hire AI agents with verifiable credentials, fostering a decentralized ecosystem.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image provided courtesy of the interviewee.