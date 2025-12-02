Wall Street Meets The World Cup: InPlay Turns Sports Teams Into Tradeable Securities

InPlay Global is on an ambitious path to create a new type of regulated securities. Performance Securities will create a new equity marketplace to monetize college and professional sports teams.

"We will introduce a regulated market structure, applied to something universal – sports competition," says the President & COO, Troy Kane.

Kane, a derivatives market veteran, emphasized how this market differs from typical betting, fantasy, or prediction markets.

"This is a regulated financial marketplace designed around transparent price formation, capital market operations, and unified liquidity, " he noted, clarifying that regulatory oversight remains a priority.

A New Paradigm

Performance Securities allow investors to trade based on team outcomes across seasons, playoffs, and tournaments. Price discovery will take into account wins, losses, and sentiment.

For example, the Chicago Bears might go through a price formation of 8 expected wins at $5 each, a projected off-field value of $2.50, and an IPO fee of $0.30. The total IPO price would be $42.80 per share.

Then it would fluctuate throughout the season based on results and engagement. Injuries, player transfers, sentiment, rumors… all would contribute to price discovery.

"We will create a new team company every season, but there will be two issuances—one for the regular season and one for the playoffs. At the end of the season, we will do the final distribution. Next season, the entire process starts again," Kane explains.

Trading will be 24/7, using a FINRA-supervised Alternative Trading System. The firm will engage market makers to provide liquidity, but expects the heaviest volume to come during the games.

"That's the entire premise behind our name," Kane reveals.

Although it started with the typical equity model, the firm has plans to expand into options. For example, as media buyouts happen at the beginning of the season, engaged parties could hedge their exposure to results.

Will one be able to short a team? Yes, but it would work through locating and loaning eligible shares – just like with standard equities.

Speedrunning Financial Education

Over the last few years, financial markets have been regularly scrutinized for a gamification trend. A technological trend that introduced the smartphone as a primary vehicle enhanced user access. Furthermore, derivatives such as 0DTE options have shifted the retail market’s focus.

Yet Kane is optimistic that InPlay will avoid such criticism. In fact, he believes Performance Securities will help its users.

"We will enhance financial literacy through sports. Financial markets can be rather complex, and InPlay Global's mission is to help educate all investors through sports. If you're a sports fan, you will be able to quickly grasp why and how the value of the security has shifted."

President Donald Trump has recently discussed moving the equities from quarterly to bi-annual reporting, yet InPlay is going in a different direction.

"Every match played is basically a performance update. We would have one every week. Thus, it would be one of the most transparent markets out there," he explains.

Becoming A Gold Standard

InPlay is set to launch for the FIFA World Cup 2026. A premier global event is the perfect time to showcase the concept. After that, the firm will prepare for the domestic sports season.

"At the moment we're focused on team sports, but there are plans to have certain individual sports, like tennis, in the near future," Kane says.

"We're getting ready to provide commoditization of the sports data, unlike the world has ever seen. We want InPlay data to become a gold standard. Sports fans should be excited for what's coming."

