Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will Carry '99% Of All Earth Payload' Once Starship Flies Daily

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Thursday on X that the company will carry about 99% of Earth's orbital payload mass once Starship launches several times a day in the coming years, even if competitors triple their current launch rates.

"SpaceX is accelerating rapidly," Musk wrote.

Current Market Position

Musk reshared a post from investor Steve Jurvetson citing third-quarter data from The Launch Report showing SpaceX accounts for 97% of the kilograms sent to orbit in the U.S. and 83% worldwide.

The report shows that eight Chinese launch companies together make up 8.6% of global orbital payload. It also notes that the Israel Defense Forces recently moved ahead of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in payload rankings.

Starship Development

SpaceX's 11th Starship test flight took place in October, as the company continues aiming for Mars cargo missions by 2030 at a cost of $100 million per ton.

Musk has earlier claimed Starship could eventually deliver 300 gigawatts' worth of solar-powered AI satellites each year.

