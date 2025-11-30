UN Chief Warns AI, Tech Advances Risk Making Chemical Weapons Easier To Deploy

From data centers to robotaxis and defense technology to AI startups, rapid developments in science and technology are accelerating globally, raising new security concerns about weapons proliferation.

Guterres Raises Chemical Weapons Alarm

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that this rapid development in science and technology could make it easier to acquire and use chemical weapons.

“We cannot allow this,” Guterres posted on X. “As we pay tribute to the victims of chemical warfare, I urge States to reaffirm their commitment to a world free of these repugnant weapons.”

Guterres’ concerns extend beyond traditional warfare.

See Also: Venezuela Condemns Trump Airspace Closure As ‘Colonialist Threat,’ Senate Democrats Raise War Powers Concerns

Guterres’ Warning Follows Defense Tech Push

Guterres’ cautious stance follows last week’s announcement by Under Secretary of War Emil Michael of the Department of War’s new list of Critical Technology Areas.

“The national security challenges we face today demand that the Department of War innovate with uncompromising speed,” Michael posted. “Proven, tangible technologies must be placed into the hands of our warfighters so they never face a fair fight.”

Chemical Weapons Concerns Amid Tech Acceleration

Recently, the Justice Department authorized attacks on drug-smuggling boats by classifying fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid analgesic, as a potential chemical weapon. The growing threat highlights the relevance of Guterres' warning about the risks of technology making chemical weapons easier to spread.

Last year, the U.S. formally accused Russia of using chemical weapons in Ukraine, violating the Chemical Weapons Convention by deploying chloropicrin against Ukrainian forces and using riot control agents as warfare methods.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.