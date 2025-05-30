President Trump Proposes $1 Billion For Private Sector Mars Exploration: Report

In a boost to Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's Mars ambitions, President Donald Trump is seeking to involve private companies in Mars exploration.

What Happened: The White House’s 2026 budget proposal, unveiled on Friday, includes over $1 billion for Mars initiatives, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The budget outlines the creation of NASA’s Commercial Mars Payload Services Program (CMPS), which would grant contracts to companies working on spacesuits, communication systems, and a human-rated landing vehicle.

This initiative is part of a proposed $18.8 billion NASA budget, representing a 25% reduction from the previous year, significantly impacting the agency’s science portfolio.

The proposal builds on an earlier budget outline and is modelled after NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, which has seen mixed success. SpaceX, led by Musk, is already developing a version of its Starship rocket for moon missions under NASA’s Artemis program.

Jared Isaacman, Trump’s nominee for NASA administrator, indicated that the agency could pursue lunar and Martian missions simultaneously. However, the proposed cuts to NASA’s science budget have drawn criticism from space industry figures and lawmakers, including former Republican Congressmen Newt Gingrich and Bob Walker.

Why It Matters: The proposed budget shift towards Mars exploration comes amidst significant changes at NASA. Earlier this month, it was reported that NASA is preparing for a $6 billion budget cut.

Meanwhile, SpaceX’s recent Starship test flight faced setbacks, highlighting the challenges in achieving Musk’s ambitious timeline for Mars missions. Musk has previously suggested that human landings on Mars could begin as early as 2029, though some experts, like former NASA astronaut José Hernández, believe such travel is still 15 years away.

