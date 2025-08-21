Online Misinformation Seen As 'Major Threat' By 70% Of Americans: Survey

The spread of false information online ranks as a "major threat" to the United States for seven in 10 adults, outstripping concerns about terrorism, the global economy and climate change, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Misinformation Is America's Unexpected Top Threat

The March poll of 3,605 U.S. adults found 70% label online misinformation a major threat, compared with 61% for terrorism, 60% for global economic conditions, 51% for climate change and 50% for infectious diseases. Another 24% call misinformation a minor threat, and 5% say it is not a threat.

Threat perceptions split sharply along party lines. Majorities of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents view all five issues as major threats, while Republicans are less likely to say so, except on terrorism.

Partisan Views Greatly Shape Threat Perceptions

The biggest partisan gap is on climate change. Seventy-eight percent of Democrats call it a major threat, versus 24% of Republicans. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to rate terrorism as a major threat.

Age is also a key differentiator, according to the survey. Americans 65 and older are more likely than adults under 30 to see misinformation, terrorism and infectious diseases as major threats. The widest gap is on terrorism, 78% vs. 42%. The survey, conducted between March 24–30 via Pew's American Trends Panel, was published earlier this week.

The Alarming Rise Of Online Misinformation Across Borders

The findings align with other indicators of rising anxiety about manipulated content. The World Economic Forum's 2024 and 2025 Global Risks Reports ranked misinformation and disinformation as the top short-term global risk, citing the potential to erode trust and destabilize politics.

Concerns reflect mounting real-world episodes. Reports from March and April 2024 revealed the use of AI-generated deepfakes in political messaging and broader warnings about election-related disinformation campaigns, highlighting why online falsehoods resonate as a public threat.

Support for stronger guardrails has grown in recent years. A separate Pew analysis in 2023 found majorities favor technology companies — and, to a lesser degree, the federal government — taking steps to limit false information online, even if it restricts some content.

