February 21, 2025 6:20 AM 1 min read

Faraday Future's FX 6 Prototypes Head To Los Angeles For US Testing

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE disclosed that its subsidiary, FF China, shipped two FX 6 camouflaged prototype mules to customs

These vehicles are now en route to the company’s U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles, marking a significant step in their development process.

The FX 6, part of Faraday Future’s FX lineup, aims to bring Advanced Intelligent Electric Vehicles (AIEVs) to the mass market. 

The camouflaged prototypes will undergo rigorous U.S. testing to ensure top-tier performance, technology, and user experience.

Once in Los Angeles, evaluations will focus on ADAS and autonomous driving validation, powertrain optimization, and intelligent cabin enhancements.

The FX brand will cater to the mass market with three planned models: the AI-MPV Super One, the FX 5 ($20,000-$30,000), and the FX 6 ($30,000-$50,000).

Faraday Future will share more updates on the FX 6 series and its broader FX strategy in March.

This week, the company disclosed that it began recruiting AI specialists, particularly in large-model development and algorithm training, to accelerate its AI R&D expansion

Price Action: FFIE shares are up 2.71% at $1.705 premarket at the last check Friday.

Photo: T. Schneider via Shutterstock.

