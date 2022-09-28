ñol

What's Happening With Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 28, 2022 2:18 PM | 1 min read

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading marginally higher by 2.53% to $6.54 during Wednesday's trading session in anticipation of Thursday's second-quarter earnings report. Bed Bath & Beyond shares are also trading higher as stocks across sectors rebound following recent weakness.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to report revenue of $1.45 billion on an EPS loss of $1.80.

See Also: Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Volatile Following Apple News

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week high of $30.06 and a 52-week low of $4.38.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

