What's Happening With Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Today?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading marginally higher by 2.53% to $6.54 during Wednesday's trading session in anticipation of Thursday's second-quarter earnings report. Bed Bath & Beyond shares are also trading higher as stocks across sectors rebound following recent weakness.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to report revenue of $1.45 billion on an EPS loss of $1.80.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week high of $30.06 and a 52-week low of $4.38.