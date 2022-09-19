ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Here's Why Theravance Biopharma Shares Are Moving

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 19, 2022 3:02 PM | 1 min read

Theravance Biopharma Inc TBPH shares are trading higher by 2.78% to $10.35 Monday afternoon after the company authorized a $250 million capital return program.

What Else?

  • Per the company, Theravance Biopharma has executed a definitive agreement with GSK to purchase all of GSK's equity stake in Theravance Biopharma, constituting approximately 9.6 million shares at $9.75 per share, with a closing date of September 20, 2022.
  • The Company intends to commence a Dutch auction tender offer to purchase approximately $95 million of its ordinary shares in the near term.
  • The Company plans to enter into an Open Market Stock Repurchase Plan to facilitate the repurchase of approximately $60 million of its ordinary shares in open market purchases subsequent to the completion of the tender offer, with a goal to complete this program by the end of 2023.

 

See Also: Why Purple Innovation Shares Are Skyrocketing 50% Higher Monday

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week high of $13.17 and a 52-week low of $6.54.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas