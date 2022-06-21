Why Convey Health Solutions Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc CNVY shares are trading higher by 138.45% to $10.30 after the company announced it will be taken private by TPG.

TPG Capital and Convey's principal shareholder will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Convey common stock not currently owned by TPG or certain management and director shareholders for $10.50 per share in cash. Convey says this represents an enterprise value of approximately $1.1 billion.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Convey Health Solutions has a 52-week high of $13.31 and a 52-week low of $3.75.