What's Going On With Caribou Biosciences Shares Today?

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU shares are trading lower after the company reported additional data from its CB-010 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy Phase 1 ANTLER trial at the European Hematology Association 2022 Hybrid Congress.

A 100% complete response rate (6 of 6 patients) was observed as best response, with a 40% complete response rate (2 of 5 patients) at 6 months.

Rachel Haurwitz, Ph.D., Caribou’s president and chief executive officer said, “We believe the 100% complete response achieved in the ANTLER CB-010 trial is unparalleled for a single, starting dose of cell therapy and represents an important step toward showing the potential of our chRDNA genome-editing platform and pipeline of allogeneic cell therapies.”

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with devastating diseases by applying its novel CRISPR platform, CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA (chRDNA), toward the development of next-generation, genome-edited cell therapies.

The stock was trading about 33% lower at $5.79 per share on Friday at the time of publication.