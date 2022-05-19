Why Zealand Pharma Shares Are Rising

Zealand Pharma A/S - ADR (NASDAQ: ZEAL) shares are trading higher by 17.01% at $13.69 after the company announced the results from its phase 3 trial of Dasiglucagon in pediatric patients with congenital hyperinsulinism met the primary endpoint with statistical significance.

Based on the trial's results, Zealand Pharma says the company will engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss the submission of an NDA for marketing approval. The company says Dasiglucagon has the potential to become the first medicine developed specifically for this debilitating, ultra-rare disease in over three decades.

See Also: Why Cisco Systems Stock Is Falling Today

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Zealand Pharma has a 52-week high of $34.30 and a 52-week low of $9.93.