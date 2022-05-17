So What's Happening With Inspirato Shares Rising Today?

Shares of several companies in the hotels, restaurant & leisure sector, including Inspirato Inc (NASDAQ: ISPO), are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness. Stocks have experienced volatility this year amid Fed policy tightening measures.

Markets were otherwise trading lower last week amid continued volatility as investors digest the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in higher-than-expected.

The headline CPI rose 8.3% in April, down slightly from 8.5% in March but above economist estimates of 8.1%. Prior to 2022, the CPI hadn't risen 8.3% in any month since 1982. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 6.2% in April, above economist estimates of a 6% gain.

Inspirato is an innovative luxury travel subscription company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Inspirato has a 52-week high of $108.00 and a 52-week low of $4.67.