 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Continues To Take Shots At Trump's Truth Social
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2022 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Continues To Take Shots At Trump's Truth Social

Elon Musk can’t get enough of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

What Happened:  Early Wednesday morning, the billionaire highlighted the fact that former President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social overtook Twitter in the Apple Store.

About 12 hours later, Musk sent a follow-up tweet, saying Truth Social is a terrible name for a platform, adding that it only exists because Twitter censored free speech. He later sent another tweet suggesting Truth Social should be called “Trumpet” instead.

See Also: Is Trump's Truth Social Already Doomed?

Why It Matters: Trump said this week he would not be returning to Twitter, indicating that he doesn’t view the platform as competition.

As Musk takes the company over, with his declared mission of making Twitter a place for fair and free speech, it will be the top rival to Truth Social, which, as part of the Trump Media & Technology Group, is being taken public by the special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

TWTR, DWAC Price action: Twitter's stock is trading 7% higher to $48.72 over the past five days, while Digital World is trading 1.16% higher in the same time period, according to data by Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Created with images from Tesla Owners Club Belgium and Gage Skidmore on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR + DWAC)

Some Celebrities Leave Twitter, Other Notables Return: What Investors Should Know
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Donald Trump-Related Stock Digital World Acquisition Is Rising
2022 FinTwit Conference Speaker Spotlight: Michael Boyd
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
315M DOGE Moved In One Go As Dogecoin Whales Continue To Be Restless
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Donald Trump Elon MuskSocial Media Small Cap Media General