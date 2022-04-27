Elon Musk Continues To Take Shots At Trump's Truth Social

Elon Musk can’t get enough of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

What Happened: Early Wednesday morning, the billionaire highlighted the fact that former President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social overtook Twitter in the Apple Store.

About 12 hours later, Musk sent a follow-up tweet, saying Truth Social is a terrible name for a platform, adding that it only exists because Twitter censored free speech. He later sent another tweet suggesting Truth Social should be called “Trumpet” instead.

Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Why It Matters: Trump said this week he would not be returning to Twitter, indicating that he doesn’t view the platform as competition.

As Musk takes the company over, with his declared mission of making Twitter a place for fair and free speech, it will be the top rival to Truth Social, which, as part of the Trump Media & Technology Group, is being taken public by the special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

TWTR, DWAC Price action: Twitter's stock is trading 7% higher to $48.72 over the past five days, while Digital World is trading 1.16% higher in the same time period, according to data by Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Created with images from Tesla Owners Club Belgium and Gage Skidmore on Flickr