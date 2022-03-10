What's Going On With Vertex Energy Shares Today?

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) is trading higher on above-average volume Thursday as oil prices gain following the collapse of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks.

Foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine gathered in Turkey on Thursday to discuss a ceasefire for civilians fleeing Mariupol. It appears those talks ended without making any progress on establishing safe passage for civilians.

Vertex Energy's average session volume is 2.75 million over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Thursday's trading volume has already exceeded 5.25 million at publication time.

Vertex Energy was also the top trending stock on Stocktwits at last check. The environmental services company recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products.

VTNR 52-Week Range: $1.14 - $14.32

Vertex closed up 9.47% at $8.90 on Thursday afternoon.