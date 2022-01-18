What's Going On With Vinco Ventures Stock Today?

Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) is surging higher on abnormally-high volume Tuesday. The stock has been catching bids since last week. It appears to be continuing to trend higher today amid renewed interest from retail traders.

Vinco Ventures' average session volume over a 100-day period is about 27 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 215 million at publication time.

Vinco Ventures was a short-squeeze target among retail traders last year. With the stock trending across social media platforms today, traders continue to assess the stock's short-squeeze potential.

There are currently 27.72 million shares being sold short, representing 21.35% of Vinco Ventures' total float, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Vinco Ventures is a vertically-integrated, end-to-end consumer products and digital marketing company. The company is expected to announce quarterly financial results at the end of February.

BBIG Price Action: Vinco Ventures has traded as low as $1.40 and as high as $12.49 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 27.1% at $5.17 at time of publication.