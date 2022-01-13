Thorne HealthTech And Mitsui Announce Thorne Asia Joint Venture

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or "Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, today announced it has agreed to form a joint venture with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") called Thorne HealthTech Asia Pte. Ltd. ("Thorne Asia"). Thorne Asia will drive awareness of, and expand access to, Thorne's leading innovative solutions and personalized approaches to address health and wellbeing across Asia. Thorne Asia will promote and provide Thorne's diagnostics, analytics, and supplement offerings online, as well as through medical and retail providers, and utilize Mitsui's business professional healthcare and consumer retail expertise and relationships in the region.