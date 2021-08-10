Why Inovio's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) shares are trading lower by 9.9% at $8.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported quarterly losses of 39 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 25 cents per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals also reported quarterly sales of $272,820 which missed the analyst consensus of $1.21 million.

Dr. J. Joseph Kim, President and CEO of Inovio, noted, "In parallel with our global INNOVATE Phase 3 trial, we continue to prepare INOVIO's next-generation, pan-COVID vaccine candidate, INO-4802, in a Phase 1/2 trial entitled IMPACT ( I NOVIO INO-4802 M ulti-variant Pa n- C OVID-19 Vaccine T rial), where the goal is to induce cross-reactive immune responses against current and emerging viral variants as either a first-line vaccine or as a boost."

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States based biotechnology company that develops active DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to treat and prevent cancers and infectious diseases.

Inovio has a 52-week high of $19.66 and a 52-week low of $5.81.