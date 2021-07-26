Why Express Shares Are Popping Off Today

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares are trading higher Monday afternoon after the company announced the launch of its 'Express Community Commerce' platform.

Express noted in a press release that the Express Community Commerce program brings together a network of like-minded, entrepreneurial style experts – called Express Style Editors – through coaching, education, mentorship and meetups.

The platform gives Style Editors exclusive access to sell and earn commission on specially designed seasonal collections, while providing them with tools to engage and connect with followers through a shared love of fashion, turning their passion for style into a successful business or side hustle.

Express is a United States-based specialty apparel retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going out.

Express also sells the products through its e-commerce website and mobile app, as well as through franchisees who operate company locations in Latin America according to the franchise agreements. The company derives revenue from the sales of apparel and accessories.

Express has a 52-week high of $13.97 and a 52-week low of $0.57.