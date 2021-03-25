Why ProQR Therapeutics's Stock is Up During Today's Session

ProQR Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) is currently up 42.43% to a price of $7.85. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 5.36 million, about 895.99% of its recent 30-day volume average of 597.67 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ProQR Therapeutics shares are trading higher. The company early Wednesday reported results from its trial of QR-421a in Usher Syndrome though the stock did not surge initially.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $4.94 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $7.54 and as low as $3.4.

