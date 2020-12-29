Market Overview

Why Arcturus Therapeutics's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2020 10:15am   Comments
The Price And Volume Action In Arcturus Therapeutics's Stock Today

Arcturus Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ: ARCT) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 55.25% to a price of $43.2. The stock’s volume is currently 5.81 million, which is roughly 418.96% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.39 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Arcturus Therapeutics shares are trading lower after the company provided an update on data from its vaccine candidate, ARCT-021. Following the update, multiple firms downgraded valuations on the stock.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Arcturus Therapeutics’s stock was $73.07 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $129.71 and a low of $8.51 in the past 52 weeks.

