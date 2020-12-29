Market Overview

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Kandi Technologies Gr's Price Action Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2020 10:09am   Comments
Kandi Technologies Gr’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ: KNDI) is currently up 4.95% to a price of $7.58. The stock’s current volume for the day is 8.42 million, which is approximately 43.84% of its previous 30-day average volume of 19.20 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Kandi Technologies shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the Hangzhou Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $8.53 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $17.45 and fallen to a low of $2.17.

