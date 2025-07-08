Buc-ee's Plans Dozen-Plus New Mega Stores, Aiming For 70 Locations Across 17 States By 2027 — Here's Where Its Expanding To

Buc-ee's is accelerating its march beyond Texas, eyeing more than a dozen new mega travel centers that could push the cult-favorite chain past 70 stores in 17 states by 2027.

What Happened: The privately held company already operates 54 outlets across nine states, recently adding Mississippi, Virginia and a third Georgia location to its map, according to a syndicated release shared with The Hill.

The expansion wave began June 9 with Mississippi's first Buc-ee's near Gulfport and continued June 30 when a 74,000-square-foot site opened near Harrisonburg, Va., becoming the chain's northernmost store. One day later Buc-ee's cut the ribbon on Georgia's largest unit in Brunswick.

Construction crews are busy far afield. In Benton, Ark., Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) hailed the company's "largest groundbreaking ever" for a 75,000-square-foot travel center due in 2026. West Memphis is set to follow.

Ohio's first store is rising in Huber Heights after utility delays pushed the debut to spring 2026. Murfreesboro, Tennessee, targets a 2026 opening, while a separate Gallaway site could land in 2027.

Why It Matters: The chain is also planting its beaver flag westward. Goodyear will host Arizona's inaugural Buc-ee's, now under construction and Oak Creek has cleared the last local hurdle for Wisconsin's first store.

In Louisiana, travel centers in Ruston and Lafayette are penciled in for mid-2026 after roadwork delays. North Carolina's debut in Mebane and a massive Monroe County, Georgia, project round out the announced pipeline.

Some deals still face potholes. A $60 million interchange upgrade has stalled plans in Anderson County, South Carolina. However, if every shovel-ready site opens on schedule, the chain known for spotless restrooms, 120-pump forecourts and its Beaver Nuggets snack will cement its status as America's fastest-growing roadside oasis.

