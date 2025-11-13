This Domino's Pizza Rival Is Beginning To Falter: Momentum Score Dips

A fast casual pizza chain, and a rival of Domino’s Pizza Inc., (NASDAQ:DPZ) is beginning to falter in its Momentum rankings in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

This comes amid a string of negative news in recent weeks, alongside the broad-based headwinds facing the industry as a whole, with trade, tariffs and other macroeconomic issues weighing on the sector.

Domino’s Rival Sees Momentum Scores Drop

The Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings is assessed based on the relative strength of a stock, taking into consideration price movements and volatility across multiple time frames, before being ranked as a percentile against all other stocks.

This fast-casual pizza chain has seen its Momentum scores drop significantly over the past week, and here’s why we think that is.

Papa John’s International Inc.

The stock in question is Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) , one of the largest pizza-delivery restaurant chains in the United States.

The company’s Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings dropped from 74.62 to 29.39 within the span of a week, primarily due to its third-quarter results last week, when the company’s earnings and revenues fell short of consensus estimates.

Net income dropped sharply from $42 million last year to just $4 million, while same-store sales dropped 3% year-over-year.

The stock is down 10.65% over the past month, and 5.82% year-to-date, after private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) withdrew its bid to take the company private, leading the stock to plunge.

Shares of Papa John’s International score poorly in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings across the board, with an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, the company, its peers and competitors.

