Trump Explains Hand Bruising Seen In Davos, Tells Reporters What Happened Onboard Air Force One

On Thursday, President Donald Trump addressed visible bruising on his hand seen during his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Trump Says He ‘Clipped' His Hand On A Table

Speaking to reporters traveling with him aboard Air Force One, Trump dismissed concerns about his health and said the bruise resulted from a simple mishap, reported The Hill.

"I'm very good," Trump said when asked if he was OK. "I clipped it on the table," he added, noting that he applied cream to the area.

Photos taken earlier in the day showed bruising on Trump's left hand as he attended the Board of Peace event alongside several world leaders in Davos, Switzerland.

Aspirin Use Makes Bruising More Likely, Trump Says

Trump said the bruising was more noticeable because he takes aspirin daily as a precaution for his heart, despite doctors telling him he may not need it.

"I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don't take aspirin if you don't want to have a little bruising," Trump said. "I take the big aspirin. And when you take the big aspirin, they tell you, you bruise."

He added that his doctors advised him he was in good health, but said he chose to continue taking aspirin. "The doctors said, ‘You don't have to take that, sir. You are very healthy.' I said, ‘I'm not taking any chances,'" Trump said.

White House Confirms Explanation

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier acknowledged the bruising and echoed Trump's explanation, attributing it to the side effects of aspirin use.

Trump, who turns 80 in June, has previously been seen with bruising on his hand during Oval Office events, drawing periodic public scrutiny as the oldest person ever elected U.S. president.

Trump's Davos Trip Briefly Disrupted As Air Force One Makes U-Turn

Trump's trip to the World Economic Forum was briefly disrupted late Tuesday when Air Force One was forced to turn back en route to Davos because of a "minor electrical issue," according to White House pool reports.

Despite the travel hiccup, Trump on Wednesday in Davos reiterated his interest in Greenland, calling it a critical U.S. national security priority and signaling he has no plans to retreat from the position.

Image via Shutterstock/ Joey Sussman

