Trump's Air Force One Makes U-Turn En Route To Davos For World Economic Forum

President Donald Trump's Air Force One was forced to make a U-turn on its way to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, late Tuesday.

Minor Electrical Issue

he aircraft was forced to turn due to a "minor electrical issue," according to official White House Pool reports. The Air Force One, VC-25A, is a modified version of the Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) 747 aircraft.

Trump To Use Backup Plane

The aircraft landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Trump will switch to a backup plane and make his way back to Davos, where he is set to address the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, amid tensions brewing between the U.S. and its allies over tariffs and Trump's push for Greenland.

Canada’s Deal With China

Recently, Canada, led by PM Mark Carney, signed a deal with China to allow Chinese-made EVs into the country. The move has been criticized by analysts, with experts warning that the move to bypass Trump could backfire on Ottawa. Canada is a major trading partner for the U.S.

Photo courtesy: Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.com