Bernie Sanders Calls Trump 'Narcissistic Spoiled Child' Over His Greenland Plans: 'Nothing To Do With Foreign Policy'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump's push to acquire Greenland, accusing him of behaving like a "narcissistic” child still angry over not receiving the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

Sanders Mocks Trump's ‘Spoiled Brat’ Reaction

Appearing on CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the Vermont independent said, "What it is, it really is, it's like a narcissistic 4-year-old spoiled brat. ‘I'm going to yell and scream because I didn't get my extra cup of ice cream.'"

Earlier in the segment, Sanders mocked Trump's reported text to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, in which the president appeared to link his drive to take control of Greenland to Norway's failure to award him the Nobel Peace Prize.

"In the midst of all the craziness, the idea that you would have the president of the United States say, ‘Norway, you didn't give me the Nobel Prize. I have to invade Greenland. … You hurt my feelings.' I mean…," Sanders said, as Colbert responded, "It's sad. It makes you sad a little bit."

Senator Doubles Down With Sharp X Post

Sharing a clip of what he’d said to Colbert, Sanders later doubled down in a post on X, writing, "The idea that a US President would threaten to invade Greenland because Norway didn't give him a Nobel Prize is pathetic. This has nothing to do with foreign policy. It's a president acting like a narcissistic spoiled child because his feelings got hurt. Unacceptable."

Greenland Dispute Fuels Wider Washington Backlash

Norway released Trump's text to Støre over the weekend, in which the president wrote that because the country "decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace" and would instead focus on "what is good and proper for the United States of America."

Trump has tied Greenland to US national security, arguing Washington needs "Complete and Total Control of Greenland" to counter Russia and China in the Arctic. He has threatened escalating tariffs on Denmark and several European allies starting Feb. 1 unless they agree to sell the island, alarming NATO partners and rattling markets.

The backlash in Washington has broadened beyond Sanders. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), earlier this week, urged the use of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump over what he called erratic behavior tied to the Greenland dispute, citing reports on the president's Nobel-linked message.

Photo Courtesy: Rich Koele on Shutterstock.com