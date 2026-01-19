Ted Cruz Says 'Acquire Greenland': The 'Whole History' Of America Is One Of Acquiring More Lands

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said the United States should consider acquiring Greenland, arguing that the Arctic territory is strategically vital for national security, economic competitiveness and defense against global rivals.

Cruz Revives Greenland Acquisition Proposal

On Monday, Cruz made the remarks while sharing a clip of his Fox News interview on X, where he wrote, "Acquire Greenland."

In the interview, the Texas Republican said it is "overwhelmingly in America’s national interest to acquire Greenland."

He pointed to historical precedents, arguing that U.S. expansion has often involved the purchase of territory.

"The whole history of America has been a history of acquiring new lands and new territories," Cruz said, citing the Louisiana Purchase and the U.S. acquisition of Alaska from Russia, once dismissed as "Seward's Folly."

Rare Earth Minerals And Arctic Security At Stake

Cruz said Greenland holds "massive rare earth minerals and critical minerals," which he argued could bring "enormous economic benefits to America" as the U.S. seeks to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.

He also emphasized Greenland's strategic Arctic location, calling the region "a major theater for potential military conflict with either Russia or China."

Cruz said the territory would be critical for missile defense and early-warning systems designed to protect the U.S. from long-range missile threats.

He praised President Donald Trump for focusing on what he described as American national security priorities.

Leaders Criticize Trump's Greenland Remarks

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) warned on X that talk of “taking over Greenland is not a joke” and could harm U.S. alliances, saying Trump is "sending messages to foreign leaders and making threats that will destroy the most important alliance we have."

He questioned whether Republicans and Sen. Marco Rubio are willing to risk NATO by not confronting Trump.

Former national security adviser John Bolton said that the U.S. doesn't need Greenland and argued the White House's handling proves "this is not about American national security," but about "Donald Trump."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) mocked the idea, saying if Trump seizes Greenland, Americans should get Denmark-style benefits, asking, "Does that mean that all Americans will be entitled to… free healthcare… free college… 52 weeks of paid parental leave… 5 weeks of paid vacation?"

Trump's Greenland Plan Triggers Tariffs, NATO Strain

Last week, former Vice President Mike Pence defended President Trump's plan to acquire Greenland, citing national security interests and historical precedent.

He noted his 2019 trip to Iceland to support the effort amid growing Chinese and Russian influence, but warned the move could strain relations with Denmark and NATO allies.

Pence urged diplomacy instead of unilateral actions.

Trump announced 10% tariffs on eight European nations, supporting Denmark, rising to 25% by June 2026, and said they would remain until Greenland was sold to the U.S.

Greenland's prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, confirmed the island would choose Denmark over the U.S.

Photo courtesy: lev radin / Shutterstock.com