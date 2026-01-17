Trump Announces Tariffs on European Nations Opposing Greenland Acquisition

President Donald Trump has announced 10 percent tariffs on eight European nations that have sided with Denmark in the dispute over control of Greenland. The President posted a lengthy message on Truth Social outlining new U.S. tariff plans tied to Greenland and global security.

In a message, Trump wrote that the United States will impose tariffs on multiple European nations until Greenland is sold to the U.S., with China and Russia vying for influence, per a post on Truth Social.

Tariffs And Conditions

Trump said the U.S. subsidized Denmark and other allies by not charging tariffs for decades. He said those nations should now compensate the United States.

Trump named Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland.

He said tariffs on goods from those countries will start Feb. 1, 2026 at 10%. Trump added the tariff will rise to 25% on June 1, 2026.

He said the duties will remain until Greenland is sold to the United States.

Why Greenland Matters

Trump warned that China and Russia want control of Greenland.

He said Greenland is vital to U.S. national and world security.

Trump wrote that Denmark has little ability to stop China and Russia's ambitions.

He noted Greenland's defense capacity includes only two dogsled units.

Trump said the United States is the only nation capable of defending Greenland successfully.

He tied the island's strategic value to an advanced defense concept he called "The Golden Dome."

International Reactions And Risk

Trump said several countries are visiting Greenland for unclear reasons. He said those trips create unacceptable danger to global stability.

Trump claimed that risk is "not tenable or sustainable." He said strong actions are necessary to protect world peace and security.

Negotiation Offer

Trump said the United States is open to negotiations with Denmark and other countries. He said the goal is a peaceful settlement on a Greenland transfer deal.

Trump said the United States has pursued Greenland's acquisition for more than 150 years.

He invited Denmark to enter immediate talks with U.S. officials.