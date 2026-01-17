The Trump administration has unveiled a new governance body aimed at postwar management of Gaza.

The White House named Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as founding members of a “Board of Peace” for Gaza, BBC reports.

Who Sits On The Board

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump will act as chairman, according to the White House statement.

The White House also listed Marc Rowan, Ajay Banga, and Robert Gabriel. Officials said each member will oversee a portfolio tied to Gaza’s stability.

What The Board Would Do

The plan envisions temporary oversight of Gaza’s administration during a transition period. It also assigns the board a central role in managing reconstruction efforts.

The White House framed the project as part of a broader 20-point peace plan. Trump praised the panel Thursday as the “Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place”. The White House said it will announce more members in coming weeks.

International Invitations

A senior Canadian official told journalists that Trump also invited Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to join.

That official said Carney will accept, according to CBC News. The BBC said it contacted Carney’s office for comment.

Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also received an invitation, Egypt’s foreign minister said. The foreign minister said Egypt is studying the matter.

Blair is the only founding executive member who is not a U.S. citizen. He served as UK prime minister from 1997 to 2007. After leaving office, he worked as a Middle East envoy for the Quartet.

Blair said he was honoured to be appointed. He called it a “real privilege” to work with Witkoff and Kushner. He added, “I look forward to working with them and other colleagues in line with the president’s vision to promote peace and prosperity.”

Parallel Governance And Security Plans

The report also described a 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee, the NCAG.

Ali Shaath will lead that committee, the report said. Nickolay Mladenov will represent the board on the ground in Gaza.

The plan also calls for an International Stabilisation Force in Gaza. The White House said U.S. Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers will lead that force.