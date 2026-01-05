Trump's MAGA Inc. Amasses Over $300 Million In Funds— This AI Startup Co-Founder Is The Top Donor

In a recent disclosure, a super Political Action Committee (PAC) aligned with President Donald Trump has amassed a significant amount of over $304 million, a move that could majorly influence the upcoming midterm elections.

Tech And Wall Street Fuel MAGA Inc.

MAGA Inc., the PAC aligned with Trump, has accumulated a substantial cash reserve between July 1 and December 22. A significant share of the total came from Greg Brockman, OpenAI's co-founder, who donated $25 million to the super PAC in September, nearly a quarter of the roughly $102 million MAGA Inc. raised during the period.

Another prominent donor is Republican mega-donor Stephen Schwarzman, who gave $5 million to MAGA Inc. last month. Schwarzman, the CEO of global investment firm Blackstone (NYSE:BX) , has also backed Trump's White House ballroom project.

Besides, e-cigarette maker Juul Labs and Jared Isaacman, the newly appointed NASA Administrator, each donated $1 million to the super PAC, with Isaacman's total contributions to MAGA Inc. last year reaching $2 million.

The super PAC’s fundraising prowess is noteworthy, given that Trump is ineligible for another term.

Backing US Innovation Through Policy Alignment

Brockman, in a recent post on X, said his growing political involvement reflects support for policies that foster U.S. innovation and stronger government–tech collaboration, while praising Trump's administration for engaging with the AI community and taking a growth-oriented approach to emerging technologies.

In December, Trump signed an executive order aimed at creating a single national framework for artificial intelligence, sidelining state-level rules that were seen as hindering America’s ability to maintain its leadership in this space. This order was a part of Trump’s efforts to ensure America’s continued dominance in the AI field, a goal that has received support from tech leaders like Brockman.



The significant financial backing for Trump’s super PAC comes amid a charged political climate. Elon Musk, last week, responded to reports of him funding the GOP again for midterms as he warned about the consequences of a Democratic victory in the midterms, stating that it could lead to an influx of illegal immigration and fraud, fundamentally changing the country.

