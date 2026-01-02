Did Elon Musk Just Confirm He Is Funding The GOP For Midterms? 'America Is Toast If The...'

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk responded to reports about him funding the GOP for midterms and has expressed his concerns about the future of the U.S. if the “radical left” comes to power.

Musk Warns of Chaos Under ‘Radical Left‘

Late Thursday, Musk, in a post on his social media platform X, warned that the U.S. would be in dire straits if the Democrats take control. He predicted that this would lead to an influx of illegal immigration and fraud, which would fundamentally change the country.

“America is toast if the radical left wins. They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud. Won't be America anymore,” the Tesla CEO wrote.

Musk’s post was a response to another post talking about reports doing the rounds that he is financially backing the GOP for President Donald Trump to “take back” complete control of the House in the upcoming midterm elections. In mid-December, Axios had revealed that the billionaire had started funding Republican House and Senate campaigns, making significant contributions and signaling plans to provide more throughout the election cycle.

Musk's GOP Donations Stir Political Waves

In 2024, Elon Musk donated nearly a staggering $277 million to support then-presidential candidate Trump as well as other Republican candidates. This made him the largest financial supporter of the 2024 elections. Once back at the White House, Trump entrusted Musk with a major responsibility to cut government fraud and wastage through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Surprisingly, Musk’s donations continued in 2025, when he contributed $15 million to Trump’s MAGA Inc. and the GOP, just three days before he called for the formation of a third party amid his infamous fallout with the president.

In recent times, Trump and Musk have ironed out their differences, though.

Meanwhile, Musk has always been critical of the Democrats for backing illegal immigrants, whom he accused of being involved in several government frauds. Recently, he pointed to the election of Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota and the Somali community as an example of this. Musk warned that the trend of “importing voters” is a threat to American democracy.

