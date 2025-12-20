Kamala Harris Reveals Detail Call With Trump After Assassination Attempt

Former Vice President Kamala Harris shared a detail about her conversation with President Donald Trump following the attempt on his life.

What Happened: Harris, during an appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, unveiled a surprising fact about her call to Trump after an attempt was made on his life at his Florida golf course during the 2024 presidential campaign.

During the interview, Harris stated that while she was expressing concern for his safety, she could hear Trump attempting to promote his book in the background.

Harris made these revelations while promoting her book “107 Days,” which chronicles her short-lived 2024 presidential campaign. She expressed her astonishment at the stark contrast between the gravity of the assassination attempt and Trump’s seemingly indifferent behavior.

"I called him during a very sad moment, after there had been an attempt on his life," Harris said. "I wanted to check on him, and it turned out to be a fascinating experience—at one point, I could even hear Trump trying to sell his book in the background of the call."

Also Read: Donald Trump Claims Black Celebrities Were Paid for Kamala Harris Endorsements

The attempt on Trump’s life was orchestrated by Ryan Wesley Routh, who was later convicted on five federal charges, including attempted assassination of a president. Routh had been monitoring Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course for several weeks prior to the attempt.

However, a U.S. Secret Service agent intervened before Routh could execute his plan.

In response to Harris’s comments, White House spokesperson Elizabeth Huston criticized her for her ongoing book tour.

On the other hand, Professor William Hall from Webster University opined that Trump’s behavior, as portrayed by Harris, was neither surprising nor unprecedented.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the contrasting personalities and priorities of the two political figures. While Harris was concerned about Trump’s safety, he appeared to be more focused on promoting his book.

This revelation could potentially impact public perception of both Harris and Trump, influencing their political futures. The incident also highlights the security risks faced by public figures, and the importance of effective security measures.

Read Next

Americans Split On Election Result Acceptance Between Harris And Trump, Here Is The Candidate They Think More Likely To Accept Voters’ Verdict