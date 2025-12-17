Trump Set To Address Nation Tonight, Here's How You Can Watch It — Schumer Says President Can Say 'Whatever' On Camera, Sums Up 'Reality' For America

President Donald Trump is set to deliver a prime-time address from the White House at 9 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Trump To Preview 2026 Agenda

He is expected to outline priorities for 2026 and beyond as the country heads toward midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

The address comes as a Yale Youth Poll shows his support among young voters has declined sharply in recent months.

How To Watch The Address Live

The speech will stream live on the White House website and YouTube channel.

It will also air across major television networks. Viewers without cable can watch it through live TV streaming platforms that carry national news channels, including services offering free trials.

See Also: Trump Said ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’: Oil Companies’ Answer At $55 Crude, ‘We Can’t’

Democratic Leaders Respond

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) took to X and said Trump "can say whatever he wants on camera," but the reality for Americans is higher prices, rising unemployment and added costs from tariffs.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) also urged the public to scrutinize political developments this week, citing the expected release of the Epstein files.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-Calif.) press office echoed similar skepticism in a social media post questioning the timing of the address.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: noamgalai from Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.